Either GM Quader resigns or we form ‘Trinamool JP’

Warn party leaders who recently resigned, got expelled

Just before the national election, "Trinamool BNP" caused quite a stir, with two former BNP leaders at its helm. However, they failed to win a single seat in the polls, with its top leaders losing by big margins.

Meanwhile, it looks like a section of expelled Jatiyo Party leaders have decided to take inspiration from the "other" BNP, and decided to form a party of its own named "Trinamool Jatiyo Party".

Leaders who have resigned and been expelled from within the party ranks are now gathering under the banner of JP chief patron Raushan Ershad.

They want to convince the widow of JP founder HM Ershad to stage a coup within the party and oust JP Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu. If not, they plan to form "Trinamool JP" with Raushan at its helm, say aggrieved leaders.

Earlier, the JP split over conflict among its top leaders in 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2014.

Raushan will hold a views-exchange meeting with the former JP leaders today, said Lutful Kabir, special assistant to the spokesperson of Raushan.

Sources said the resigned leaders are trying to hold a council of JP under the leadership of Raushan. Around 668 leaders of JP's DhakanNorth unit resigned on Thursday showing no confidence in GM Quader and Chunnu.

The leaders led by Shafiqul Islam Sentu, a presidium member of JP who was recently expelled from the party, also demanded resignation of GM Quader and Chunnu for their alleged irregularities centring giving nomination to the party's aspirants in the lead up to January 7 polls.

"We are trying to get united under the leadership of Raushan Ershad to save the party. She will declare our next course of action," Sentu told The Daily Star.

"Many of us have proposed to form a new political party named Trinamool Jatiyo Party. We will discuss this with Raushan Ershad," he said.

Another axed JP leader Shunil Suvho Roy echoed him.

Contacted, Chunnu said, "We have many leaders and activists. Everyone has the right to form new political parties or resign from one. We are not worried."