Don't harm or disrupt proceedings at lower courts

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul urges students

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul today urged students not to harm or disrupt procedures at lower courts of the country.

He said that he had received information about the siege of the lower courts in different districts.

Asif Nazrul said these in a video message on his verified Facebook page around 1:00pm today.

He said there was no reason for the students to lay a siege on lower courts as the demand of the students regarding the judicial system was the resignation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and some other judges.

"I request the agitating students not to do any vandalism in the district court," he said.

He said, even in the current situation, the lower court judges are working. They have assured that they will come out of the mistakes made in the past.

He also called for security in the lower courts.