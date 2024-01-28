Countrywide black flag march on January 30

Announces BNP after yesterday’s procession

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists gathered at the party’s central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan on the concluding day of its two-day black flag march yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

BNP yesterday announced a nationwide black flag procession on January 30, demanding the dissolution of what they said was a "dummy parliament" and fresh election under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government.

The announcement was made at a rally in front of the party central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

"On January 30th, you have to take to the streets to protest," BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy told the party activists.

After the rally, the party concluded its two-day black flag march that started from the central office and passed through Kakrail, Nightingale intersection, Fakirapool and Arambagh areas.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists joined the procession chanting various anti-government slogans. A large number of law enforcers were deployed across in those areas while armed vehicles, water cannons, and prison vans were stationed along the procession route.

The two-day black flag procession was the first programme the party held after the January 7 national election.

As per the announcement, the next black flag processions will be held across all metropolitans, thanas, districts, upazila and municipalities on January 30 -- the first session of the 12th parliament.

Addressing supporters, Gayeshwar said, "We should should continue our programme on the street…. This government is not for the [Bangladeshi] people; it's for China, India, and Russia instead.

"The prime minister has managed to get validation [for her government's legitimacy] from foreigners. If the people of this country don't validate, there is no scope for the government to prove its legality merely with the help of foreigners."

He added, "People can't eat properly twice a day. The government has financially ruined the country."

The BNP leader accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of "giving leadership to corrupt people."

Speaking at the rally, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said they want to end the one-party rule as the people have never accepted it.

"Bangladesh has never been run from Delhi…. Our peaceful black flag demonstrations will continue until BNP and all parties can together restore democracy."