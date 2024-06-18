BNP raises alarm over Indian railway network plan via Bangladesh

BNP today voiced concern over the Indian government's plan to develop a network of railway tracks through Bangladesh to connect the northeast region with the rest of India.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that this initiative will weaken the country's intelligence system.

"There's a media report that rail tracks will be set up through Bangladesh to connect the Indian Railways to the northeast with the rest of the country, bypassing a 22km route through the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the 'Chicken's Neck'," Rizvi said.

He said the Indian Railway Board has taken the initiative to build the rail network to transport Indian military and civilian goods through Bangladesh.

"Surely these things are happening with the permission of the prime minister of the 'dummy government' of Bangladesh. It is worrying. We strongly protest against such initiatives," the BNP leader said.

He said if India, which is "killing Bangladeshis" along the border daily and disregarding human rights and humanity of Bangladeshis, transports military and civilian goods to its northeast through Bangladesh, it will diminish the country's sovereignty.

"Through this establishment [rail network], the key to Bangladesh's sovereignty will be given to those who nurture a hostile mindset against the people of Bangladesh. The intelligence system of an independent country will also collapse if this plan is implemented," Rizvi said.

He called upon the government to stay away from implementing the initiative of the rail network, respecting the will of the country's people and for the sake of the country's independence and sovereignty.

The BNP leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has "signed many secret deals with India to cling to power" and these agreements are now naturally coming to light.

He also said Hasina has transformed Bangladesh-India relations into a "master-servant" relationship.

According to a report published by The Times of India on Sunday, India is set to develop an alternative network of railway tracks through Bangladesh to connect its northeast with the rest of the country, reducing reliance on the existing route through the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as "Chicken's Neck" -- a 22 km wide strip hemmed in by Nepal to the north and Bangladesh on its south.