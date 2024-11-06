BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said today it will observe November 7 as 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day,' commemorating the civil-military uprising of 1975.

On this day, soldiers and civilians united to free then-Army Chief Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, which eventually led to his rise to power amidst the political unrest at that time.

BNP earlier announced a 10-day programme starting on October 31, aimed at educating the younger generation about the day's background and importance.

Throughout the country, the party's associate bodies and units will organise a range of activities, including discussions, cultural events, essay competitions, photo exhibitions, and newspaper supplements.

As part of the observance, BNP will raise its flag at all party offices nationwide tomorrow morning. Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with leaders and activists, will place wreaths and offer Fateha at the grave of party founder and former President Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am.

Additionally, the BNP will hold a discussion meeting at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh today marking the day.

A rally will take place on Friday, November 8, starting at 4:00pm from the BNP's Nayapaltan central office. The party has made extensive preparations to ensure a large turnout, with similar rallies planned in divisions across the country.

Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas), BNP's cultural wing, will organise a cultural programme at the Central Shaheed Minar at 6:00pm tomorrow in this regard.