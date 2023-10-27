BNP men start gathering in front of Nayapaltan office

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started to gather in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital ahead of tomorrow's rally.

The BNP men began gathering at the location as early as 1:00pm.

Over a thousand leaders and activists took position on the road in front of the party office by 5:00pm.

Hundreds of the activists, chanting anti-government slogans, were seen staging rallies riding on rickshaws on both sides of the road, causing disruption to vehicular movement.

There was a visible police presence near the BNP office, trying to clear the street.

No untoward incidents occurred till filling this report.