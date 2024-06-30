BNP leaders don't understand difference between agreement and MoU: FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said BNP leaders don't understand the difference between agreement and memorandum of understanding (MoU).

"I don't know why they can't understand the difference between agreement and MoU. Some MoUs were signed during the prime minister's visit to India and some MoUs were renewed. But no agreement was signed," said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh Awami League and Bangabandhu" held at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club under the arrangement of Chattogram North District unit of AL as chief guest marking the 75th founding anniversary of AL.

Mentioning that all the agreements were made in the interest of the country, the foreign minister said the government wants to increase the connectivity of Dhaka-Kolkata, Khulna-Kolkata, and Dinajpur-Siliguri.

"We have signed an agreement to import hydropower from Nepal through India. Talks are also underway with Bhutan. We also want to increase that connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan," he added.

The government wants to increase connectivity for the economic prosperity of the region, he said, adding that the BNP, however, is creating confusion over it.

All the achievements that Bangladesh so far achieved, had been made under the leadership of Awami League, Hasan said, adding that 75 years of AL's path was always difficult.