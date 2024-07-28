BNP, Jamaat are inseparable
The relationship between BNP and Jamaat is inseparable, as demonstrated in the BNP's call for unity that includes Jamaat, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.
"Anti-liberation forces are collaborators of BNP," he said in a statement to the media.
Quader criticised the call for national unity by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, labelling it as a union of anti-state forces against the spirit of the Liberation War.
He said this call poses a threat to the country's independence and sovereignty. Quader urged pro-liberation forces to resist BNP-Jamaat.
He alleged that BNP-Jamaat activists conducted widespread destruction using lethal weapons.
Quader assured that law enforcers are actively pursuing the culprits, with a judicial probe committee and police investigations underway.
Rejecting BNP's allegations, he said innocent people will not be harassed, and no criminals will be spared.
