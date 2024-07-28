Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 01:30 AM

BNP, Jamaat are inseparable

Says Quader
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
The relationship between BNP and Jamaat is inseparable, as demonstrated in the BNP's call for unity that includes Jamaat, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"Anti-liberation forces are collaborators of BNP," he said in a statement to the media.

Quader criticised the call for national unity by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, labelling it as a union of anti-state forces against the spirit of the Liberation War.

He said this call poses a threat to the country's independence and sovereignty. Quader urged pro-liberation forces to resist BNP-Jamaat.

He alleged that BNP-Jamaat activists conducted widespread destruction using lethal weapons.

Quader assured that law enforcers are actively pursuing the culprits, with a judicial probe committee and police investigations underway.

Rejecting BNP's allegations, he said innocent people will not be harassed, and no criminals will be spared.

