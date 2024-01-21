BNP to hold black flag processions on Jan 26, 27

BNP today announced nationwide black flag processions on January 26 and 27 to press home its demands.

"The party will organise the black flag processions in all district towns on January 26 and in metropolitan cities on January 27," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan office in the capital.

Rizvi said the black flag procession will be held to demand release of all leaders including party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all fabricated cases, dissolution of parliament, and to protest higher commodity prices.

Rizvi alleged that the current Awami League government has failed to control the spike in prices of essential commodities.