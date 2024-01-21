Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:57 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP to hold black flag processions on Jan 26, 27

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:51 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:57 PM

BNP today announced nationwide black flag processions on January 26 and 27 to press home its demands.

"The party will organise the black flag processions in all district towns on January 26 and in metropolitan cities on January 27," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan office in the capital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rizvi said the black flag procession will be held to demand release of all leaders including party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all fabricated cases, dissolution of parliament, and to protest higher commodity prices.

Rizvi alleged that the current Awami League government has failed to control the spike in prices of essential commodities.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

২৬ ও ২৭ জানুয়ারি সারাদেশে বিএনপির কালো পতাকা মিছিল

এক দফা দাবিতে আগামী ২৬ ও ২৭ জানুয়ারি সারাদেশে কালো পতাকা মিছিলের ডাক দিয়েছে বিএনপি।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

খসড়া তালিকায় ভোটার বেড়েছে ২০ লাখ ৮৬ হাজার ১৬১ জন: ইসি

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification