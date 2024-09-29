Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:47 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:48 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP dissolves Dhaka north city unit committee

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:47 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:48 AM
infighting in BNP after Hasina's fall

In a surprising development, BNP has dissolved the convening committee of its Dhaka north city unit, around two and a half months after its formation.

The party announced the dissolution of the committee through a press release, signed by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi last night, without providing any reasons.

It stated that a new committee for the unit would be announced soon.

On July 7, the BNP formed the convening committees for its Dhaka south, north, Chattogram, and Barishal city units, giving the newly appointed leaders a three-month deadline to form full committees.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Saiful Alam Nirob was appointed as the convener of the Dhaka north city unit, with Aminul Haque serving as the member secretary. Nirob previously led the BNP's youth wing, Jubo Dal, while Aminul was a member secretary of the former Dhaka south city unit committee.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে

‘দীর্ঘদিন ধরে দেশে দুই অংকের মূল্যস্ফীতি চলছে। ফলে মানুষের প্রকৃত আয় কমে গেছে,’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিপৎসীমার কাছাকাছি তিস্তার পানি, ৩ জেলার নিম্নাঞ্চল প্লাবিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে