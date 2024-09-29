BNP dissolves Dhaka north city unit committee

In a surprising development, BNP has dissolved the convening committee of its Dhaka north city unit, around two and a half months after its formation.

The party announced the dissolution of the committee through a press release, signed by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi last night, without providing any reasons.

It stated that a new committee for the unit would be announced soon.

On July 7, the BNP formed the convening committees for its Dhaka south, north, Chattogram, and Barishal city units, giving the newly appointed leaders a three-month deadline to form full committees.

Saiful Alam Nirob was appointed as the convener of the Dhaka north city unit, with Aminul Haque serving as the member secretary. Nirob previously led the BNP's youth wing, Jubo Dal, while Aminul was a member secretary of the former Dhaka south city unit committee.