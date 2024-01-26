BNP, allies to hold black-flag processions today, tomorrow

The BNP and its allies are set to bring out processions holding black flags in all districts today demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the price hike of essential commodities.

A similar programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, tomorrow to press home the same demand and to register their protest against the skyrocketing prices of essential items.

Apart from Ganatantra Mancha, 12-Party Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gono Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Labour Party, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, Gonoforum, and People's Party will also take out black-flag processions separately in different areas of the capital.

Talking to UNB, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said their party leaders and activists will bring out a procession at 2:00pm tomorrow in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

"We have informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) about this programme. Our party vice chairman advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury talked to the DMP authorities about the programme," he said.

He said the DMP authorities expressed a positive attitude towards the programme though they still did not give formal permission.

Rizvi said the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka south and north city units have taken all-out preparations to make the black-flag programme a success.

This will be the BNP's first street programme after the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.