Avoid programmes that cause public suffering: Raushon Ershad

Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Raushon Ershad today urged all political parties concerned to avoid programmes which cause public sufferings.

"Every political party has the democratic right to pursue its own political practices and programmes. But programmes which cause public suffering and disrupt the normal life of people should be avoided," she said in a statement signed by herself.

"I am observing with deep concern and worry that the two big political parties of the country are creating a heated atmosphere in politics and creating fear and nervousness among the population," she said.

Giving freedom to one side cannot undermine the freedom of another as common people also have the right to move and work freely, said Raushon.

On October 28, two political parties and an unregistered political organisation called for public rallies on major streets in the capital, Dhaka, she mentioned.

As a result, there is the risk that Dhaka city will be paralysed for the entire day, she said, adding that there is the danger of conflict and loss of life in the situation.

She also mentioned that there are fields for holding public gatherings in Dhaka city and political parties can hold rallies in those places.

"I would request the police administration to make arrangements for political parties to hold peaceful meetings in the fields or at suitable places," she added.

"At the same time, I appeal to all political parties to resolve the existing disputes and crises through dialogue in the light of the Constitution," she continued.