Another murder case filed against Asaduzzaman Noor

A murder case was filed yesterday with the Senior Judicial Magistrate's court in Nilphamari accusing 202 people, including former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor as prime accused.

It is the second murder case in which Noor has been named as prime accused. On September 15, wife of deceased BNP leader Golam Rabbani filed a case against him.

Md Liton Rahman, son of a farmer who was killed in mob violence in Ramganj bazar of Sadar upazila on December 14, 2013, filed the case, reports our Nilphamari correspondent quoting court sources.

According to the case statement, Asaduzzaman Noor, former lawmaker from Nilphamari-2 (Sadar), led a group of 1,000-1,500 people equipped with sharp weapons and attacked his rivals in Ramganj bazar around 3:30pm on that day.

The victim, Siddique Ali, who went to the bazar that day, was critically injured in the attack and was lying on Nilphamari-Ramganj road in front of Noor's vehicle, it read.

Noor, suspecting him as an opponent, and being furious, crushed him to death by driving his vehicle over him, said the case statement.

The plaintiff said due to the fear of repercussions, they could not file any case till now.