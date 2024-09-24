Announce election roadmap alongside reforms, BNP's Salauddin to govt

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today urged the interim government to announce an election roadmap alongside reforms.

He said there should not be a problem announcing an election roadmap while simultaneously conducting election-oriented reform activities so that the country and its people could understand that they are starting a journey towards a democratic process, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

It is essential to ensure there is no room for conspiracy to disrupt the democratic process, he told a press conference in the seaside town.

The 1971 Liberation War was fought in the hope of returning to democracy, and recently people conducted a mass revolution to get back their democratic rights, he added.

All, including political parties, expect that reform activities will be completed within a rational time, he added.

The current interim government could start some reforms which may not be competed. They may prioritise reforming the Election Commission, administration, judiciary, and some other sectors, which will create a conducive environment for free and fair elections, the BNP leader said.

Regarding the constitution reform commission, he said, "Who can reform the constitution? ... Only a national parliament, a government elected in a democratic way would have the jurisdiction to reform the constitution."

This is the second time Salauddin Ahmed came to his district after he returned to Bangladesh from India on August 11.

His wife Hasina Ahmed, Central BNP Fisheries Secretary Lutfar Rahman Kajal, District BNP President Shahjahan Chowdhury, and General Secretary Shamim Ara Swapna were present at the press conference.