A meeting of the ruling Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board will be held tomorrow at the Prime Minister's official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 7:00pm.

"Awami League President and Parliamentary Nomination Board President Sheikh Hasina will chair it," according to a party release issued today.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned to attend the meeting on time.