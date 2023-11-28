AL leader Mithapukur UZ chairman resigns

Showing a gesture to contest the 12th national election to be held on January 7, Awami League-backed chairman of Mithakupur Upazila Parishad has resigned from his post.

He was an aspirant for AL to vie for the national election from Rangpur-5 (Mithapukur) constituency but failed to secure party ticket.

Zakir Hossain Sarkar, chairman of Mithapukur Upazila Parishad, is also the joint convener of Mithapukur upazila unit of AL, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

He had been the general secretary of the unit for the last 37 years. Besides, he had been elected chairman two times in a row.

Zakir Hossain said he sent the resignation letter to the Local Government Department on Monday. He would decide whether he would contest the upcoming national polls as an independent candidate after discussing with the district and upazila AL leaders, he said.

HN Ashiqur Rahman, the treasurer of central AL and a former state minister, was elected MP from Rangpur-5 twice. This time, his son Rashek Rahman, joint convener of a sub-committee of central AL, got the party nomination.