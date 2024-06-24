AL ‘indomitable as its strength lies in people’

Hasina urges unity to foil plots against the party

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the AL could not be destroyed, despite several attempts, as the people and AL activists were the sources of its power.

The prime minister said, "The Awami League could not be wiped out after repeated attacks. It rose again and again like a phoenix, as the main strength of the Awami League is the people. Our strength is our grassroots activists. They never bow down.

"Awami League leaders and activists uphold the organisation with their hard work, defying sufferings and repeated blows."

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader releases doves during a programme marking the 75th founding anniversary of the AL at the Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday. Photo: Courtesy of Yasin Kabir Joy

She was addressing a grand rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan marking the 75th founding anniversary of the party.

Hinting at many senior leaders who left the party over the years, she said they considered themselves bigger than the party. "They were "stars" when they were in the Awami League, but those stars never shined again after they quit the party. Many [such stars] are dim, some went out.

"Some returned to the party after realising their mistakes, and we accepted them. While many are still dreaming of the fall of the government," Hasina said.

She said an attempt was made to ruin the party in 2007 by forming a king's party, but it failed as the people, grassroots, and dedicated leaders were the main strength of the AL.

"I would like to appeal to every leader and activist to make the party well-organised and stronger. If the organisation is strong and the support of the masses can be gained, all sorts of conspiracy can be foiled," Hasina added.

Describing AL's contribution before and after the birth of Bangladesh, Hasina said the AL was significantly involved in every achievement of the country.

"Awami League leaders have always stood beside the people. After AL won 233 seats in the 2008 election and assumed power, the country never had to look back," she said.

"Extreme poverty reduced to 5.6 percent from 25.1 percent in 15 years. Literacy rate was 45 percent when we [AL] came to power. It has now improved to 75 percent," she added.

Hasina said her government successfully transformed Bangladesh into Digital Bangladesh as per the commitment made before the 2008 election. "Today's Bangladesh has gained dignity in the world as we worked for the people."

"After being elected the president of the Awami League [in 1981], I returned to the country, depriving my children of their mother's love and affection, mainly to implement the dream of my father to give the people beautiful and improved lives by changing their fate," she said.

The Awami League had a series of events over three days to mark its 75th founding anniversary. The last programme was yesterday's grand rally.

The rally was scheduled to start at 3:00pm, but the gates to the venue were opened around 11:00am. Since then, the leaders and activists of the party and its various affiliated organisations started gathering at the venue.

Hasina arrived around 3:30pm.

After reaching the venue, Hasina hoisted the national flag as the national anthem was playing. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoisted the party flag. They then released doves and balloons.

The opposition leader and Jatiya Party chairman, leaders of the AL-led 14-party alliance, and foreign diplomats, among others, were present.

A cultural programme was held on the rally stage, during which artistes of Shilpakala Academy sang the theme song of the founding anniversary and other patriotic songs, and performed dances.

Marking the day, Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi-32 in the morning.