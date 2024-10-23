AL has no right to engage in politics

Says Adviser Nahid

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today at a discussion said the Awami League has no right to engage in politics.

"There should be no doubt about whether the Awami League's political activities should be banned. In a democratic state, no fascist party has the right to engage in politics," said Nahid.

He said this while speaking at an event "The Government of the Mass Uprising: Expectations and Achievements", at Jahangirnagar University.

Nahid said, "The Awami government carried out a massacre to politically suppress our rightful quota movement. Over the past 16 years, neither our constitution nor human rights have been respected. Instead, a tyrannical and fascist regime was established. Generally, a caretaker government exits after holding an election, but our interim government was formed through a revolution. Our responsibility is not just to oversee an election, but to implement essential reforms that reflect the people's demands and movements. We didn't fight just to replace Sheikh Hasina with Dr Yunus. Our goal was a complete overhaul of the system."

Regarding Hasina's resignation, he said, "Sheikh Hasina has been ousted. Whether she submits a resignation letter or not is irrelevant."

At the event, speakers also discussed various aspects of the constitution and state reforms and answered questions from the audience of teachers and students.

Mushfiq Us Salehin, former president of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance; Dr Zahid-ur-Rahman, writer and political analyst; Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Arif Sohel, member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also spoke.