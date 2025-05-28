Acquittal of ATM Azharul: Left-leaning students hold torch procession at DU

The central unit of Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote, a coalition of seven left-leaning student organisations, brought out a torch procession on the Dhaka University campus this evening, protesting the acquittal of war crimes accused ATM Azharul Islam

The central unit of Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote, a coalition of seven left-leaning student organisations, brought out a torch procession on the Dhaka University campus this evening, protesting the acquittal of war crimes accused ATM Azharul Islam.

The student coalition also protested the alleged attacks by Islami Chhatra Shibir on their units at Rajshahi University and Chittagong University.

The procession began around 7:20pm from the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and marched through various parts of the campus before concluding at the base of the Raju Sculpture.

At one point, when the procession reached the Hall Para area, a brief clash ensued between the demonstrators and a group of students, whom the protesters identified as Chhatra Shibir activists. The situation did not escalate, and both sides exchanged heated slogans before dispersing.

Following the procession, leaders of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote, addressed a rally, where they accused Shibir of being a "terrorist organisation" and alleged that the group is now attempting to "infiltrate and rehabilitate" itself through other student bodies.

Fahim Ahmed Choudhury, general secretary of Democratic Student Council, said, "Shibir attacked our rally that opposed war criminals. We saw similar attacks today in Chattogram and yesterday in Rajshahi. This proves that Shibir has not deviated from its anti-Liberation stance of 1971."

He further claimed, "Shibir is a fascist, anti-Bangladesh, and terrorist organisation. We strongly reject and condemn it."

Jabir Ahmed Jubel, coordinator of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote and general secretary of Biplobi Chhatra Moitree, criticised the government, saying, "By acquitting those accused of mass killing during the Liberation War, the interim government has undermined justice and the reform process. They are delaying the national election and aligning with imperialist interests, aided by certain domestic political groups."

He demanded that a national election be held as soon as possible.