11,448 politically motivated cases recommended for withdrawal: Asif Nazrul

The inter-ministerial committee has so far recommended the withdrawal of 11,448 politically motivated cases, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, he said, "The committee has held 16 meetings to date and has recommended the withdrawal of 11,448 politically motivated cases. This process is ongoing."

The committee, led by Nazrul Islam, was formed on September 22 last year to review and recommend the withdrawal of such cases.

Recommendations are made after reviewing the lists and documents submitted by district-level committees and the Solicitor Wing of the law ministry, he explained.

Nazrul also dismissed recent allegations by political parties regarding delays in the withdrawal process.

He emphasised that political parties are encouraged to submit lists of alleged harassment cases to the committee for consideration.

"In this context," he noted, "BNP submitted a list of around 16,000 cases between January 10 and 14 this year, while Jamaat-e-Islami submitted a list of 1,200 cases on April 27."

Nazrul also said nearly half of the cases submitted by these two parties have already been recommended for withdrawal.

The remaining cases are pending due to the failure of the parties to submit necessary documentation —First Information Reports (FIRs) and charge sheets—along with their lists.

He added that Hefazat-e-Islam recently submitted a list of 44 cases on May 20, which are currently under review for expedited action.

The law adviser urged all political parties to promptly submit the required documents for their listed cases so that the committee can continue its work without delay.