Truck, covered van torched in Bogura, Barishal

Unidentified miscreants torched a good-laden truck and a covered van in Bogura and Barishal respectively last night.

In Bogura, the Dhaka-bound truck was set on fire at Dighalkandi in Sadar upazila around 9:00pm.

Witnesses said 5-6 miscreants on motorcycles tried to intercept the truck by pelting stones. At one point, as the driver stopped the vehicle, the miscreants set it on fire by pouring petrol.

Md Abdul Halim, senior station officer of the Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defense, told our Bogura correspondent that the truck was carrying plastic and iron scraps.

Meanwhile, Fire Service Media Cell Officer Talha Bin Jasim said a covered van was set on fire at Batajor in Gournadi of Barishal around 11:28pm.

Two fire engines worked to douse the fire, he said.