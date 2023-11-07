Torching truck: Feni Jubo League leader lands in jail

A Feni Jubo League leader landed in jail yesterday in a case over setting fire to a truck on Thursday during a three-day blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat.

The arrestee, Nurul Uddin Tipu, 35, is a vice president of Dhalia Union Jubo League, and also a member of Feni Jubo League, Feni Sadar Jubo League President Nurul Abbas told The Daily Star.

Feni Sadar Model Police Station OC Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said a truck from a sugar factory in Chattogram was set on fire by some criminals on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Feni on Thursday.

Tipu was arrested on Sunday afternoon. A Feni court sent him to jail after he was produced before it yesterday, he said.

According to the case statement, criminals threw brickbats at the truck. The vehicle caught fire after criminals hurled petrol bombs at it.

The truck owner, Ujjal Baidya of Dewan Bazar area in Chattogram's Bakalia, filed a case against 15-20 unidentified people under the Special Powers Act with Feni Model Police Station on Thursday night.

He claimed that the truck was damaged in the fire, causing him a loss of Tk 1.5 lakh.

The primary investigation found that Tipu was involved in the incident, the OC said.

Feni Sadar Jubo League President Nurul Abbas said, "I heard about the arrest, but I'm not aware of the charges brought against the arrestee."