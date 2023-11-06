Jamaat declares blockade on Nov 8, 9

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed its solidarity with the ongoing movement of opposition parties by declaring its own 48-hour blockade from Wednesday across the country.

In a statement today, the acting secretary general of Jamaat Maulana ATM Masum thanked all Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists for successfully enforcing the 48-hour blockade program that ends at 6:00am tomorrow.

Besides, he announced the new 48-hour blockade from Wednesday as part of an ongoing movement for the resignation of the government to pave the way for a free and fair parliamentary election.

Maulana Masum said that the current unelected government is once again planning to stage an election drama to come to state power by stealing people's right to vote.

Jamaat is announcing a programme of blockade of roads, railways and waterways across the country demanding the resignation of the government, re-establishment of the caretaker government system to make the upcoming parliamentary elections free, fair, and neutral, release of all arrested political leaders and clerics including Ameer Jamaat Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and steps to curb the prices of daily essentials, the statement said.