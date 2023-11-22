Fire breaks out in Upaban Express at Sylhet Railway Station

A fire broke out in Dhaka-bound Upaban Express waiting for departure at Sylhet Railway Station at 9:30pm.

Fire Service and Civil Defence suspect an attempt of sabotage, however, they say it cannot be confirmed without investigation, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Seventeen seats of an AC compartment were completely burnt along with other damages of the carriage. No one was injured in the incident.

Titop Sikder, warehouse inspector of Sylhet South Fire Station, said, "Being informed, two fire engines went to the station at 9:35pm. Reaching the spot, we saw that the compartment was burning from inside while the station staff kept fire under control. We doused the fire."

"Except the carriage, no other compartments were damaged. Primarily, we suspect an attempt of sabotage. We will be investigating the matter," he said.

Railway officials and railway police could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.