CJ asks cop to beef up security of all courts, judges

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has asked the police to strengthen the security of the courts and tribunals and their judges, cars, and residences across the country to avoid any unexpected occurrences.

The Supreme Court administration issued a notification today to this effect, which was sent to the home secretary, inspector general of police, commissioners of metropolitan police and other officials concerned.

In the notification signed by High Court Registrar Munshi Md Mashiar Rahman, it has been said that bomb attacks have taken place at the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka and District Judge's Court in Khulna.

Earlier, a justice seeker was killed in the courtroom of a judge in Cumilla court.

The judges of the country are seriously concerned and panicked at these incidents and they are feeling insecure.

So, it is very urgent to strengthen the security to conduct the judicial functions properly, the notification said.

The SC administration in the notification requested the police authorities to take necessary steps, including deployment of adequate law enforcers, to ensure their overall security.