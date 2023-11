Miscreants set a bus on fire by hurling petrol bomb in Dhulipara Chowmohuni area of Cumilla last night.

On information, fire service went to Tosombrige-Cumilla Medical College Hospital road around 9:30pm and doused the blaze, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting Inspector (investigation) Rakibul Islam of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station

No one was injured in the incident.