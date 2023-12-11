​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Bus set on fire in Ashulia

Unidentified arsonists torched a bus of Itihas Paribahan on ​​Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Ashulia of ​​Savar this evening, on the eve of BNP's 36-hour blockade.

The bus was set on fire in Kabirpur area around 7:30pm, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

The OC said the bus was heading towards Dhaka with passengers from Chandra. When the vehicle reached Kabirpur, arsonists in the guise of passengers set fire to the back of the bus.

On Information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said the OC.

No casualties were reported in the incident as the passengers got off the bus immediately, he added.