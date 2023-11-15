Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:48 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

4 crude bombs explode near BNP office

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:41 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:48 PM
Representational image. File photo

Nearly half an hour after the announcement of polls schedule, unidentified persons exploded at least four crude bombs at Nightingale intersection, close to the BNP headquarters.

No one was injured.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, said unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled three to four crude bombs and fled away.

No one was arrested, he said, adding, police are investigating the incident.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the polls schedule around 7:00pm and said the 12th general election will be held on January 7.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

তফসিল ঘোষণায় রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর প্রতিক্রিয়া

জাতীয় নির্বাচনের তফসিলকে স্বাগত জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ ও তাদের জোট শরীক জাতীয় সমাজতান্ত্রিক দল। তবে, তফসিল প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে বিএনপি ও সমমনা দলগুলো।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে সর্বোচ্চ ২৪ জনের মৃত্যু, এ বছর মৃত্যু ১৫০০ ছাড়াল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে