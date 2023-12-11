2 buses set on fire in Mohammadpur, Tikatuli

Two buses were set on fire by unidentified arsonists in the capital's Mohammadpur and Tikatuli areas tonight, on the eve of the BNP's 36-hour blockade.

In Mohammadpur, a Midline Paribahan bus was torched around 8:30 pm.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters reached the spot, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

"Two suspects were arrested from the area," said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division Police.

Police detained Shahin, 24, from Mohammadpur's Mehedibagh area of Adabor, and Abu Bakar Siddique, 20, from the same neighbourhood.

In Tikatuli, a Delta Life Insurance staff bus was torched in front of Rajdhani Super Market area around 9:54pm.

Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Md Sanjoy Khan, station officer of Sutrapur Fire Station.