Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:46 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:58 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

2 buses set on fire in Mohammadpur, Tikatuli

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:46 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:58 PM
Photo: Collected (Tikatuli)

Two buses were set on fire by unidentified arsonists in the capital's Mohammadpur and Tikatuli areas tonight, on the eve of the BNP's 36-hour blockade.

In Mohammadpur, a Midline Paribahan bus was torched around 8:30 pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters reached the spot, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

"Two suspects were arrested from the area," said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division Police.

Police detained Shahin, 24, from Mohammadpur's Mehedibagh area of Adabor, and Abu Bakar Siddique, 20, from the same neighbourhood.

In Tikatuli, a Delta Life Insurance staff bus was torched in front of Rajdhani Super Market area around 9:54pm.

Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Md Sanjoy Khan, station officer of Sutrapur Fire Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পেঁয়াজের ৭ ডিসেম্বরের দামকে ভিত্তিমূল্য ধরে ডিসিদের ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত পরিচালনার নির্দেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification