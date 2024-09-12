UNB chairman Amanullah Khan passes away

Amanullah Khan, founding chairman of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), passed away today. He was 80.

Amanullah Khan, also the chairman of Cosmos Group of Companies, breathed his last around 5:00pm in the capital's United Hospital while undergoing treatment there due to old age complications.

He left behind his wife, brothers, many close relatives and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jumma prayers on Friday at the Azad Masjid in Gulshan, after which he will be laid to rest at the Banani Graveyard.

Khan was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, having qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in 1969.

He was the founder chairman of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), the country's leading news agency established in 1988 with the Associated Press (AP) as its principal partner in news exchange.

Khan was also Chairman of Cosmos Printing and Publishing Limited, which publishes books and the Dhaka Courier, the oldest surviving English newsweekly of Bangladesh.

Besides his professional engagements, he was known for contributing articles to national dailies and news magazines articles on a range of issues.

He was a member of the Commonwealth Journalists Association.

He attended numerous international conferences and seminars mainly in connection with the media organized by platforms such as the Commonwealth Press Union, Organization of Asiaa-Pacific News Agencies, AsiaNet, International Press Institute and Asian Media Information and Communication Centre.

Khan was also a keen member of different advocacy groups, such as ADHUNIK (National Anti-smoking Organization) and Life Member of the Sandhani National Eye Donation Society.