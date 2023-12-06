Shusmita Amin’s death anniv today

Today is the first death anniver-sary of former English teacher Shusmita Amin Chowdhury, more popularly known by her nickname Dina, said a press release.

Dina graduated at the top of her class in English literature from Dhaka University, where she would later teach. She was an alumnus of Holy Cross. She also attended Chhayanaut, where she trained as a Tagore singer.

