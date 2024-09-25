Ruhul Amin Gazi no more

Ruhul Amin Gazi, president of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), passed away in a Dhaka hospital last night.

With kidney related complications and diabetes, Ruhul, also chief reporter of the daily Sangram, was undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital. He was shifted to the ICU on Monday, said Kamal Uddin Sumon, staff reporter of the daily Sangram.

On Sunday, a decision was made to transfer Ruhul Amin Gazi to Thailand for advanced medical treatment. However, due to a sudden deterioration in his health, doctors advised against the move.

After returning from the airport, he was readmitted to the hospital where he passed away.

Gazi is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam expressed grief over his death.