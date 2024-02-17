Gazi Abul Kashem passes away

Gazi Abul Kashem, father of Dilruba Parveen, deputy managing director of US-Bangla, passed away yesterday morning at the city's United Hospital. He was 84.

Kashem, a retired government official, is the father-in-law of US-Bangla Group Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun.

Elder son of Kashem, AKM Mamunur Rashid said his father died due to old age complications. Unwell, he was taken to the hospital around 10:00am where he passed away.

Kashem left behind his wife and five sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

He was buried at Purbachal American City after a namaz-e-janaza after the Asr prayers.