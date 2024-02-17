Freedom fighter Fateh Ali Chowdhury no more

Fateh Ali Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and one of the members of the Crack Platoon, passed away this afternoon. He was 78.

"Crack Platoon", as the squad was known, conducted extremely dangerous operations on army convoys and important installations in Dhaka flawlessly during the Liberation War. Each successful operation demonstrated that the long-cherished independence was just a matter of time.

Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and also the brother-in-law of Fateh Ali Chowdhury, confirmed the death to The Daily Star.

He said, "Fateh Ali Chowdhury was suffering from old-age complications. His heart condition was very poor after he got infected with Covid-19."

He left behind his wife Kabita Chowdhury and daughter Simin Chowdhury.

Shahriar Kabir said, "His [the deceased] daughter lives in Canada. The decision on the valiant freedom fighter's burial will be taken after his daughter returns."

Fateh Ali completed his education in English from Dhaka University.

When the Liberation War began, he joined the Crack Platoon and took part in many operations.

After independence, he got involved in business.

Fateh Ali is also a founding member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.