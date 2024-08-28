Ekushey Padak winner Prof Moniruzzaman no more

Ekushey Padak winner, teacher, researcher, writer and linguist Professor Moniruzzaman passed away yesterday. He was 84.

He died of old-age complications at his hometown in Narsingdi, his son Sayeduzzaman told our local correspondent.

Moniruzzaman left behind his wife, one son, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

He published over 37 books on Bengali language, literature, folklore, articles, novels and children's books.

The government conferred the Ekushey Padak to him for 'language and literature' in 2023.

Born in 1940 in India's 24 Parganas, Moniruzzaman was professor and chairman of the Bangla department of Chittagong University.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in 1960 and 1961 respectively from the University of Dhaka.

Moniruzzaman, who won the Bangla Academy Award for his contribution to essay literature in 2015, received his PhD in Linguistics from the University Of Mysuru (UoM) in India, reports BSS.

He will be buried today around noon in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi after a funeral prayer.