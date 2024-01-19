Zia’s birth anniversary today

The BNP today celebrates the 88th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

Born in Bogura's Bagbari on January 19, 1936, Zia founded the BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president.

He was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

The BNP on Wednesday announced a two-day programme to mark the birth anniversary of its founder.

As part of the programmes, the party flags will be hoisted atop its offices, including Nayapaltan headquarters, this morning.

The party leaders and activists, led by the standing committee members, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:00am.

Meanwhile, the BNP yesterday arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in memory of Zia.

BNP's associate bodies will hold different programmes, including discussions and distribution of warm clothes, to mark the day.

The party's city, district and upazila units will also observe the day through organising different programmes.