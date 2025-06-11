Yunus speaks at Chatham House

Video of In conversation with HE Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is speaking at the Chatham House in London, where he is discussing key challenges and opportunities impacting on Bangladesh's future.

What is Chatham House?

Chatham House is an independent think tank located in London that provides a platform for open and confidential discussions on international affairs. It convenes world leaders, policy-makers, and opinion-formers to engage in dialogues and share insights on a range of global issues.

