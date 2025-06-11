Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 04:17 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:28 PM

Yunus speaks at Chatham House

Wed Jun 11, 2025 04:17 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:28 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is speaking at the Chatham House in London, where he is discussing key challenges and opportunities impacting on Bangladesh's future.

What is Chatham House?

Chatham House is an independent think tank located in London that provides a platform for open and confidential discussions on international affairs. It convenes world leaders, policy-makers, and opinion-formers to engage in dialogues and share insights on a range of global issues.

More to follow...

Related topic:
Muhammad YunusChatham HouseYunus UK visit
