Yunus-Starmer meet uncertain

Says CA’s press secy

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer remains uncertain, as the latter is believed to be visiting Canada, said Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser.

"As far as we know, Keir Starmer is likely in Canada on a visit. A British MP, who met us today, informed us that he [Starmer] is currently in Canada," he said at a press briefing at the Bangladesh High Commission in London yesterday.

Prof Yunus arrived in London on Monday morning for a four-day official visit.

"We're in discussions to align schedules. If that happens, the meeting will go ahead. If not, then it won't. But efforts are ongoing," said Shafiqul.

On June 4, acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique said that Prof Yunus would hold bilateral talks with the British prime minister and be granted a private audience with King Charles III.

King Charles III is expected to formally confer the Harmony Award 2025 on Yunus on June 12 at St James's Palace in recognition of his lifelong work promoting peace, sustainability, and social harmony.

"This is a very prestigious award," said Shafiqul.

"He has worked tirelessly for the poor, the environment, and against wealth concentration. His advocacy for social business and youth upliftment is being recognised."

Yesterday, Yunus met separately with Wouter van Wersch, executive vice president of Airbus, and Charles Wyley, executive vice president of Menzies Aviation, the world's largest ground-handling firm and a partner in Bangladesh's aviation sector.

"As you know, we are working to operationalise the Third Terminal in Bangladesh, and are therefore in discussions with various parties about who will handle ground services there. In that context, we also held talks with Menzies," the press secretary said.

A group of British MPs of Bangladeshi origin also met Prof Yunus. Topics included the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh's democratic transition, progress of the Reform Commissions, and the upcoming July Charter.

"We also highlighted the government's achievements over the past 10 months, especially economic reforms. It was a cordial exchange. The MPs asked many questions, which the chief adviser answered all," Alam said.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey met Prof Yunus yesterday, expressing her organisation's willingness to support Bangladesh's political and constitutional reforms ahead of next year's election.

"We are happy to offer support, especially for constitutional reforms, if Bangladesh seeks it," she said.

Prof Yunus urged the Commonwealth to promote youth engagement and explore the power of sports as a tool for social change.

Botchwey also announced that a Commonwealth youth programme will be held in Dhaka later this month.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy Lutfe Siddiqi, SDG Affairs Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam were also present.

Yunus is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech today at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs. He will also meet with members of the Bangladeshi community and students involved in the July uprising.

The chief adviser is accompanied by Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen, who are expected to hold talks on asset recovery and enhanced cooperation with British agencies.

"This is one of the core objectives of the tour. We hope it yields results," said Shafiqul Alam.

However, he cautioned that recovering stolen assets is difficult. "With increased engagement with agencies like the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), we may see progress. But these are sensitive legal matters, and we can't disclose much publicly."

Meanwhile, three anti-corruption organisations -- Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), UK-based Spotlight on Corruption, and Policy at Transparency International UK -- have urged the UK government to support Bangladesh in recovering assets allegedly stolen by the previous regime.

They also called for sanctions against Bangladeshi elites suspected of serious corruption and stronger action from UK law enforcement to locate and recover stolen assets.

Separately, UK-based leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League staged protests in front of the Dorchester Hotel in London, where Prof Yunus is staying. They pledged to continue demonstrations throughout his visit, reports Prothom Alo.

Former MPs Ranjit Sarkar (Sunamganj-1), Md. Abu Zahir (Habiganj-3), and Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League Joint General Secretary Bidhan Kumar Saha appeared publicly in the protest for the first time. Former State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and other senior party figures also participated, the Bangla daily reported.