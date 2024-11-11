Yunus seeks support from Singapore

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday called on Singapore to assist Bangladesh in recovering billions of dollars laundered out of the country and help lower the cost of migrant labour recruitment.

His appeal came during a meeting with Singapore's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Derek Loh, at Yunus's Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

"A lot of money was siphoned off from Bangladesh to many countries, including Singapore," Yunus told ambassador Loh.

"We need full cooperation from Singapore," he added.

Ambassador Loh pledged Singapore's support in assisting Dhaka with this issue.

During their hour-long meeting, Yunus also urged Singapore to collaborate with Bangladesh on reducing recruitment costs for Bangladeshi migrant workers, which would enable them to remit more earnings back home.

He proposed establishing a model framework with Singapore to make migration more affordable.

Ambassador Loh recommended that Bangladesh digitise its recruitment system to curb human trafficking risks and worker exploitation.

Trade, investment, shipping, education, and healthcare were also discussed, alongside Bangladesh's recent economic recovery and its business-friendly environment.