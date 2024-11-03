Yunus seeks Indonesia’s support for Bangladesh’s ASEAN membership

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today sought Indonesia's support for Bangladesh's bid to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and called for expanded business opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Indonesia.

The chief adviser made the request during a farewell visit by Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Yunus emphasised the importance of ASEAN membership, saying, "I hope Indonesia will help us achieve ASEAN membership. This is crucial for us."

He also shared that he had raised the issue with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his recent visit to Bangladesh, as Malaysia is set to assume the ASEAN chair in January.

The Indonesian envoy expressed Indonesia's willingness to support Bangladesh's interim government and said his country would closely monitor Bangladesh's application to join ASEAN.

"Indonesia stands ready to support Bangladesh in every possible way. Hopefully, it will be mutually beneficial," he said.

Reflecting on his past visits to Indonesia, Yunus remarked on the limited presence of Bangladeshi businesses there.

The adviser also highlighted Indonesia's status as the world's largest Muslim-majority nation and urged both countries to strengthen their ties.

The chief adviser also encouraged Indonesia to admit more Bangladeshi students to its universities, hire Bangladeshi doctors, and increase imports of pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh.

Subolo agreed to work on enhancing business collaboration between the two countries.