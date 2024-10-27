Yunus recognises navy, air force as symbols of public trust

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today said Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have once again been recognised as symbols of trust by the people of the country.

Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have stood by the people of the country at this critical juncture, he said.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the "Bangladesh Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2024" at the Air Force Headquarters in Dhaka.

The Selection Board will evaluate officers for promotion, including captains, commanders, and lieutenant commanders from the Navy, and group captains, wing commanders, and squadron leaders from the Air Force.

Yunus emphasised the need to select officers who exemplify honesty, leadership, and integrity in military service.

The chief adviser called for the promotion of officers demonstrating professional skills, discipline, trustworthiness, and loyalty.

He highlighted the role of principled leadership and directed the board to ensure promotions are awarded based on these merits.

During his speech, Yunus paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of July-August, acknowledging their sacrifices as fundamental to the nation's history.

He also welcomed everyone to the event, underscoring the spirit of the student-led revolution that shaped modern Bangladesh.

The chief adviser was greeted by Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

According to an ISPR press release, both chiefs expressed gratitude for his attendance.