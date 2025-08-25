Yunus joins stakeholders’ dialogue on Rohingya crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today joined the stakeholders' dialogue on the Rohingya situation in Cox's Bazar that called for joint efforts to ensure sustainable peace in Myanmar and in the region, and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The special session began around 11:00am in Cox's Bazar as part of the three-day conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation".

A one-minute silence was observed on the occasion of "Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day". A documentary was also screened on the Rohingya crisis.

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB

Speaking at the event, High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman called for concrete global action to ensure safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.

"We need to continue what we are doing," Khalilur Rahman said.

The international conference began in Cox's Bazar yesterday with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

File Photo: Reuters

The first day's programme included a special interactive session with Rohingya representatives on confidence-building measures towards a conducive environment for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam was among attendees in the session where Rohingya representatives from different camps in Bangladesh as well as Rohingya diaspora also joined.

The programme was moderated by Rohingya community leaders Lucky Karim, Mohammed Rofique (Khin Maung) and Omar Salma. Soyedullah, Furquan Mirza, Abdullah, Hujjout Ullah, Sahat Zia Hero, Abdul Amin, Jaitun Nara, Jihin Noor and Abdullah and Ro Mujif Khan spoke at the session.

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas H Andrews joined the session. Among others, representatives from the resident diplomatic Missions, UN agencies, international organisations, media, experts and civil society joined the session.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Rana Flowers, Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) Nicholas Koumjian, and Assistant High Commissioner, UNHCR Raouf Mazou also attended the session. Representatives from major political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami, NCP, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, also joined it.