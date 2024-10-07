Yunus among world’s most influential Muslims

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has been included in the "The Muslim 500: The World's 500 Most Influential Muslims" publication for 2025 by the Amman-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

He also features in the book's top 50 list.

The prestigious publication features a diverse array of individuals who have made profound contributions in various fields, from religious thought and political leadership to arts and culture.

The 2025 edition, a collaboration with the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University in the United States, continues to reflect on the substantial impact and influence of these distinguished figures within the global Muslim community of over 2.1 billion.

First launched in 2009, The Muslim 500 seeks to identify individuals who have exerted notable influence over Muslim communities, both in their home countries and on a global scale.

Yunus, a celebrated Bangladeshi economist, entrepreneur, and civil society leader, is widely known for his pioneering work in microfinance and microcredit.

Born on June 28, 1940, Yunus has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. The prize was awarded to him for his role in founding the Grameen Bank, an institution that has empowered millions of underprivileged people by providing access to small loans without collateral.

He is serving as the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, guiding the nation through a critical transitional phase.

As the chief adviser, Yunus's strategic leadership is expected to be pivotal in addressing Bangladesh's socio-economic and political issues in the coming years.

His continued influence, both in and outside Bangladesh, solidifies his position as one of the most respected figures in the Muslim world.