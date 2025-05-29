Yunus aims to bolster Japan-Bangladesh ties in meeting with PM Ishiba

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said he looked forward to meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to strengthen ongoing collaboration between the two countries across various sectors.

"There are so many areas of collaboration between Japan and Bangladesh; I want to build on this," he said during a meeting with Tsuyoshi Hasebe, president and CEO of Nikkei Inc, at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

The meeting took place ahead of the Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia programme.

Professor Yunus is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Ishiba tomorrow, on the third day of his visit to Japan.

Hasebe expressed appreciation for Yunus's participation in the forum despite his busy schedule.

The chief adviser noted that he had been a frequent visitor to Japan until the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked the Nikkei Forum for fostering connections that helped him make many friends in the country.

Hasebe said he hoped Yunus would continue his engagement with Japan in the future. Referring to a local saying, he remarked, "In Japan we have a proverb about picking chestnuts out of the fire," thanking the chief adviser for his time and efforts.