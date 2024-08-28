Yunus’ address: It presented a clear vision of Bangladesh

Say eminent citizens

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, has presented his vision with objectivity and assured his government's commitment towards the countrymen in his televised address to the nation, said eminent citizens.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Yunus requested the people to discuss and prescribe what is the least the interim government needs to do, said Serajul Islam Choudhury, professor emeritus at the University of Dhaka.

"Our expectation is that an election should be held and for that, a proper atmosphere should be created."

At the very least, the expectation is that due honour will be given to the aspiration for freedom brought on through the mass upsurge.

There are several other expectations such as proper treatment for those injured during the mass upsurge and financial compensation for the families of those killed.

"Perpetrators of these murders must be brought to book. There is a need to rein in the immense powers given to the police and the RAB. Efforts should be made to stop wealth laundering, plundering and corruption."

Ramping up employment generation, bringing prices under control, ensuring freedom of expression and dismantling all types of syndicates are crucial.

Furthermore, adopting a policy of development towards social ownership and moving away from the trend of capitalist development is also essential.

"If you can ensure this, an atmosphere of polls will be created. This should not take that much time. There are proposals of different reforms and commissions but those are time-consuming exercises," Choudhury added.

The speech has met the expectations of the people, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

"Without any verbosity or rhetoric, Yunus, as expected of him, provided straightforward responses to a whole range of issues that have been agitating the minds of the people in the prevailing extremely challenging circumstances."

The speech strongly emphasised equality for everyone irrespective of any marker of identity and fundamental rights and justice without any form of discrimination.

"One could easily find in the speech a true articulation of the underlying spirit and aspirations of 'New Bangladesh' as pronounced by the unprecedented student-led people's movement."

The emphasis against corruption and money laundering has raised expectations and would motivate the relevant institutions to take action to set concrete examples that abuse of power, especially at high levels, can no longer be enjoyed with impunity, Iftekharuzzaman said.

Yunus has rightly conveyed the message that it is upon the people to determine when the much-needed elections will be held.

"There is no denying that one of the deliverables of the interim government is the restoration of people's right to vote as the means of transition of power. But the election cannot be regarded as an end in itself without meeting the key aspirations of the movement," he added.

Several aspects of the address were really positive, including the chief adviser's statement that no one should face injustice when seeking justice, said Sara Hossain, rights activist and lawyer.

"He presented a beautiful vision for the future. The challenge now is to achieve it," she said.

Yunus called for patience as many groups are presenting various demands.

"Many of these grievances are genuine as they have not had the opportunity to voice them for many years. These issues should be resolved based on priority."

While many from different sectors are making demands, there should also be suggestions on how the reforms can be implemented.

Initial reforms of institutions are needed immediately to ensure they function properly. Once this is done, the government can move forward with other tasks, she said.

"I agree with Yunus that reforms should be made before holding elections. We have not witnessed proper elections for many years. Elections are not just a matter of some institutions; political parties should play a role and they should be ready for it. For that, we need a diverse election, which we haven't had. Everyone expects that different parties will participate in the polls, and we need to give everyone a fair chance to be involved," Hossain added.

Yunus's approach was positive as he considers himself to be part of the people, said Selim Raihan, professor at the University of Dhaka's economics department.

Through his address, Yunus aimed to reassure the countrymen about the actions being taken and addressed the challenges of democratic transformation and the necessary reforms for it.

Yunus mentioned that the interim government assumed power based on the mandate of the students and the people and asserted that the government would remain in place as long as they have that support.

However, one thing that needs clarification on how much control this interim government has over the administration.

"Every institution is in mess, with many being severely damaged -- it is a monumental task to rebuild them. I believe the government should create a comprehensive package outlining the necessary reforms and then hold a referendum on that."

If the government go to an election without making significant progress on the reforms, it will be like returning to square one, said Raihan, also the executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling.

He suggested that a white paper on the state of the economy should be issued and that similar initiatives should be taken across different sectors such as the constitution, administration, elections and others to ensure their accountability.