World Happiness Report 2024: Only 14 countries unhappier than Bangladesh

Only 14 countries in the world are less happy than Bangladesh according to the "World Happiness Report 2024".

Bangladesh ranked 129th out of 143 countries this year. The country was in 118th place out of 137 nations last year.

According to the report released today, Finland is the happiest country in the world.

Afghanistan has been ranked as the unhappiest, followed by Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Malawi.

India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka placed 126th, 108th, 118th and 128th respectively while Nepal placed 93rd in the happiness index.

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. It contains articles and rankings of national happiness, based on respondent ratings of their own lives, which the report also correlates with various (quality of) life factors.

Meanwhile, the world's 20 happiest countries in 2024 are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxemburg, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Austria, Canada, Belgium, Ireland, Czechia, Lithuania, and United Kingdom.