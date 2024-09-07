‘Won’t tolerate river pollution’

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan discussed with The Daily Star's Pinaki Roy how the interim government is going to stop businesses from polluting the rivers of Bangladesh.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has issued a stern warning against the pollution of rivers by businesses.

"This generation who waged the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement never saw any pollution-free rivers in Bangladesh. I want to show it to them," Rizwana said

In an interview with The Daily Star, Rizwana, also in charge of the water resources ministry, said the interim government is preparing a list of rivers that have been heavily polluted by industrial waste.

"We will not tolerate pollution of any river by any business to increase profits," she remarked. The adviser also mentioned that rivers belong to people.

Bangladesh has many rivers, and the government must protect them all. But it is also true that this government would not be able to work for all at the same time, said Rizwana, known for her work as an environmental activist.

"We have to set examples and so, we're thinking if we can free one river in each of the eight divisions from pollution and encroachment.

"Whoever works on the issue in future can follow the model. But it doesn't mean we're neglecting other rivers," she said.

The adviser mentioned that the High Court had earlier ordered the authorities concerned to evict 66,000 grabbers.

"We're asking eight divisional commissioners to submit their plans on freeing all those rivers from encroachment."

Asked how the government is going to clean the Buriganga, one of the most polluted rivers in the world, she said, "It's very challenging to make this river pollution-free. I said it earlier as well. It will take a long time to make the river water free from chromium. But we can start the process."

Apart from the Buriganga, many rivers like the Labandaha in Gazipur, the Sutang in Habiganj, and the Hari-dhoya in Narsingdi, are polluted by industrial waste.

To free these rivers from pollution, Rizwana said, they will identify the factories responsible for it and engage locals to protect the rivers.

"I think this is going to be easier for us because there are young generations in all districts who can engage in the process."

If the government officially authorises the organisations that work voluntarily to save rivers, they will feel empowered and show interest in working on the issue, said the adviser.

So, involving the local community in protecting rivers, like giving responsibility to a group to monitor two kilometres of a certain river, and engaging students in this process will be part of the plan to save rivers, said Rizwana.

She also instructed the Department of Environment to conduct drives against the factories responsible for pollution.

Rizwana said owners of many industries make excuses for not operating effluent treatment plants (ETPs) even if they have ETPs. Sometimes, they run the ETPs the whole day but release polluted water into rivers at night.

"We need some suggestions on how to monitor and stop these ill attempts. I don't think it is impossible to detect and stop them," the adviser said and suggested using separate meters for biological ETPs to detect pollution.

For example, she said it cannot be confirmed without tests whether the Hari-dhoya River in Narsingdi is being polluted as industries are far from the riverbanks.

If the government can provide a meter, it will be possible to find out easily if the ETPs are functional in a particular period.

Rizwana encouraged good businesspersons to lead the next generation by example in refraining from releasing industrial waste into rivers. "We will welcome them in our initiative."

She said her ministry would sit with the industries ministry to discuss the issue of the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) not functioning properly at Savar Tannery Industrial Estate.

The adviser said she has been vocal from the very beginning that the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation is not the proper authority to monitor the CETP.

"We have to form an expert committee who will work to make the CETP functional," she said, emphasising cooperation between the two ministries.

About blackwater pollution of the rivers, Rizwana said the DoE made a list in 2017 that shows most of the rivers were polluted by sewage. "We cannot stop blackwater pollution within a very short period this government would get. Maybe we'll be able to prepare a plan."

Asked about the priorities and challenges of her work, the environment adviser said this government, unlike an elected administration, would get a short time to address many big environmental issues.

Another big challenge will be to turn the environmental administration to a people-oriented one. "It never took people's views before taking any development project."