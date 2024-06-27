Will die if I am isolated from people

PM urges SSF not to alienate her from countrymen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cuts a cake on the occasion of the 38th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the members of Special Security Force not to alienate her from the people as they are her strength.

"If I become isolated from the people, I would die," she said.

The premier made this remark while addressing a special darbar (gathering) arranged at her office, marking the 38th founding anniversary of the SSF.

She said she does politics for the people and work with them. "I've no other strength except the people. I move forward with the power of people," she added.

"So, you will have to pay attention so that I won't be isolated," she said, adding that SSF needs to deal with these matters sensibly.

The PM said when she was not in power, her party's men and the country's people were beside her. "You'll have to keep that in mind," she added.

On June 15, 1986, the Presidential Security Force was formed, which was later renamed as SSF in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system in the country.

Now the primary function of the force is to protect the president, the prime minister and other VIPs.