‘We’re one family, no room for division’

Chief adviser urges Hindus to stay united, have patience

Interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said all are equal in the eyes of law and there is no scope to create divisions.

"Establishing people's democratic rights and human rights is the main goal of this government," he said while visiting Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital in the afternoon.

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain and leaders of the Hindu community were present, reports BSS.

The chief adviser exchanged views with the leaders of Hindu community.

Calling upon the Hindu community to keep patience and remain united, he said establishing justice is one of the main goals of this government.

Prof Yunus said, "We are going to build Bangladesh that would be like a family. This is the main thing. There will be no question of creating any difference or division in this family. We are Bangladeshis."

He assured the Hindu community that if justice is established, everyone will get its benefit.

"Is there any scope to see who belongs to which religion, caste, and community? ... There is one law. Who have the ability to create any division here?" he said.

Urging all to help the interim government, he said all Bangladeshis have equal rights and they deserve it as per the country's constitution.

"You should place this demand before all governments .... We are the same people, have the same rights. No difference could be made in this regard. Help us and keep patience. Judge later whether we have done anything for you or not," said Prof Yunus.

The leaders of Hindu community demanded that the interim government form a commission to hold trial for the repression and discrimination against the Hindu people over the last 53 years.

In another development, leaders of different organisations of minority communities said the chief adviser assured them of safety.

They made the remarks after a meeting with Prof Yunus at the latter's official residence Jamuna yesterday.

They, however, said they will remain vigilant until the promises made by the interim government are implemented.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh-Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, said violence against Hindus that began on August 5 continues in different districts.

"This government wants to create an environment that can restore confidence in the people of Bangladesh of communal harmony. Not everything is possible for this interim government, but it must take steps to address some issues. They [interim government] told us that they will start the work," he said.

Santosh Sharma, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, said, "Dr Yunus said that he wants to build a state where temples won't be required to guard again. We are hopeful about his statement."

Charu Chandra Prabhu, general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, said they are optimistic about the chief adviser's assurance that the minorities in Bangladesh will live in peace and harmony.

Subrata Chowdhury, presidium member of Bangladesh-Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, said they are hopeful that the interim government will try to restore peace and order.

The demands placed by the Oikya Parishad during the meeting include the enactment of a minority protection act, formation of a national minority commission and minority ministry, and ensuring proportional representation and participation in the government, parliament, and all representative bodies based on ratio of the population.