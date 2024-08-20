VCs of Khulna and Barishal universities resign

Khulna University (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof Md Mahmood Hossain and Barishal University (BU) Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Badruzzaman Bhuiyan have resigned.

KU Prof Mahmood told The Daily Star that he resigned due to "personal reasons" and sent a letter of his resignation to the secretary of the chancellor today, our Khulna correspondent reports.

The KU's Pro-vice Chancellor Prof Mosammat Hosne Ara, Treasurer Prof Amit Roy Chowdhury, acting Registrar Prof Khan Ghulam Quddus, and provosts of five residential halls also resigned.

Two members of the university's syndicate, the physical education department director, Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director and additional directors, and 67 others from different development projects of the KU have resigned from their posts too.

The outgoing registrar Prof Ghulam Quddus confirmed the resignations.

Meanwhile, BU Public Relations Officer Md Faisal Hasan said that Prof Badruzzaman sent his resignation letter to the Ministry of Education citing "personal and family reasons" around 11:30pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, BU's Proctor Prof Qayyum Hossain and the proctorial body also resigned, our Barishal correspondent reports.

The resignations came after students yesterday announced a protest programme demanding the resignation of the VC and proctor within 24 hours. They also besieged the VC's house.